  • Wednesday 26th February 2020
People's Review

Revenue collection nil in Rasuwa

  • Published on: February 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 February : The Rasuwa Custom Office in Timure in Rasuwa district has recorded a nil collection in revenue since February 13. The vehicular activities in the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint bordering China has come to a standstill in the wake of outbreak of corona virus in China, resulting in nil collection of revenues.According to the Rasuwa Custom Office, the import of goods from Keyrung in China was halted since the outbreak of flu-like infection. The office otherwise was collecting around Rs 300 million in revenue on a daily basis.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

