  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Bleeding Delhi greets Donald Trump

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    The day when the US President Donald Trump was in New Delhi, at least 13 demonstrators including one police personnel were killed and at least 150 people were wounded in demonstration against the new controversial citizenship law in India.
    President Trump and host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent many sweet words appraising each other and the largest democracy in India, however, commoners were saying something else about it and Modi government’s anti-people law.
    Observers believe, what is happening in India is a big insult on Indian democracy and Trump has recognized it.

