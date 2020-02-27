  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Chinese visa through CVAC only, visa fees inclines

  Published on: February 27, 2020

    By Our Reporter

    The Chinese embassy has opened its Chinese Visa Application Center (CVAC) in Kathmandu on Monday, 24 February.
    The Center was inaugurated Monday morning amidst a function.
    All applicants seeking visa for Mainland China, Tibet Autonomous Region, Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Zones will now have to visit the CVAC at the Rising Mall at Durbar Marg. The CVAC opens from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday.
    CVAC receives visa applications and ensure the application documents meeting the requirement of Chinese government for smooth processing in various visa categories, and provide applicant with intermediate business services including computer entry of basic information, transmission of the passport, visa and other application documents between Chinese embassy and the applicant.
    CVAC will also collect visa fees, deliver passport and visa to the applicant, release visa information in a timely manner, answer customer inquiries and provide assistance through its website and provide the applicant with necessary services in accordance with requirement of the Chinese embassy.
    With the Chinese embassy outsourcing visa application process to the CVAC, Nepali nationals wishing to travel to China will have to pay Rs 3,900 for regular visa applications, Rs 5,850 for Express 2 applications and Rs 7,800 for Express 1 applications on top of the visa fee charged by the embassy.
    The embassy fee for regular applications for single-entry visa has been set at Rs 2,200; Rs 3,300 for double-entry visa; Rs 4,400 for six-month multiple-entry visa; Rs 6,400 for one year multiple-entry visa and Rs 1,750 for single-entry group visa.

