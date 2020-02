By Our Reporter

Citizens Bank International has opened four new branches in the process of reaching its banking service in all over the country.

The newly opened branch offices are in Kanchanbari in Morang, Hospital Chowk in Pokhara, Kaski, Attariya and Sukhad in Kailali.

Local level political representatives, industrialists, businessmen, representatives from different organizations were present at the inaugural ceremony of the branch offices.