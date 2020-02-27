  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

CP Mainali seriously injured in road mishap

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 February : General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party (Marxist Leninist) CP Mainali has been seriously injured in a car accident at Bardibas along the BP Highway, today.
    The car was being driven by Mainali’s driver and was carrying his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Mainali has sustained injuries on his head and right leg. The driver has also suffered injuries on his head, according to local police. 

