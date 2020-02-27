CP Mainali seriously injured in road mishap

Kathmandu, 27 February : General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party (Marxist Leninist) CP Mainali has been seriously injured in a car accident at Bardibas along the BP Highway, today.

The car was being driven by Mainali’s driver and was carrying his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Mainali has sustained injuries on his head and right leg. The driver has also suffered injuries on his head, according to local police.

People’s News Monitoring Service