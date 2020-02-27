Deuba denies the deal

Kathmandu, 27 February: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has clarified that there was no government decision made regarding leasing out the land owned by the Nepal Trust during his premiership. Issuing a press statement he has expressed his disagreement at the rumors doing rounds in the wake of issuance of the white paper of the Trust on Tuesday, which claimed that some of the Trust’s land were leased out while he was the Prime Minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service