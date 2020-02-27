  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Deuba denies the deal

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 February: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has clarified that there was no government decision made regarding leasing out the land owned by the Nepal Trust during his premiership. Issuing a press statement he has expressed his disagreement at the rumors doing rounds in the wake of issuance of the white paper of the Trust on Tuesday, which claimed that some of the Trust’s land were leased out while he was the Prime Minister.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Lobbying for Governor begins
    Lobbying for Governor begins
    Nepal Army owes Rs 250 million to the labourers !
    Nepal Army owes Rs 250 million to the labourers !
    Deuba denies the deal
    Deuba denies the deal
    Policy corruption thriving in “new Nepal”
    Policy corruption thriving in “new Nepal”
    PM Oli’s right hand Gokul Banskota resigns on commission row
    PM Oli’s right hand Gokul Banskota resigns on commission row
    PM’s lavish birthday celebrations irk public
    PM’s lavish birthday celebrations irk public
    Chinese visa through CVAC only, visa fees inclines
    Chinese visa through CVAC only, visa fees inclines
    MCC’s fate becomes further uncertain
    MCC’s fate becomes further uncertain
    Republic of Crimea as the part of Russia
    Republic of Crimea as the part of Russia
    Govt mulling over restricting overseas trip of persons facing criminal charges
    Govt mulling over restricting overseas trip of persons facing criminal charges

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology