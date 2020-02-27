  • Thursday 27th February 2020
Govt mulling over restricting overseas trip of persons facing criminal charges

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    If a bill registered at the National Assembly (NA) to replace the existing Immigration Act-1992 gets endorsed, no Nepali can flee the country after committing any crime in home.
    The bill has proposed to insert a provision of barring individuals facing serious criminal, organised, financial, banking charges and other cases from leaving the country.
    The bill has further mentioned that the government can prohibit any Nepali citizen from going abroad if their departure may pose threat to national/international relations of the country, national sovereignty and geographical integrity.
    Some constitutional experts and lawmakers, however, have expressed their concerns that the government may impose restriction on any Nepali citizen from going abroad if it feels that necessity without any valid reason at any time.
    According to the provision, the government may stop the citizens, who are dragged into investigation for tax and revenue evasions, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal drug trading, illegal arms smuggling, people facing investigation under terrorism acts and the jailbirds and persons in police custody.
    Also, the new bill has proposed to issue several types of Nepali visas namely diplomatic, official, tourist, non-tourist, transit, and other types of visa as identified by the government.
    The provision has also put restriction on foreign nationals from doing any type of business, getting involved in any profession and service without taking prior permission from the government.
    The bill has also provisioned several fines and jail terms if anyone (Nepali citizen) makes their entry and exit by forging Nepali visas, such individuals would be fined from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000 and jail term of one to five years.

