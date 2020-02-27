  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Japan supports medical equipment

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    Japanese embassy has handed over medical equipment for the Kachanapur and Khaskusma health posts in Banke District.
    The health posts were built under the New Born and Child Health Project in Banke District and was funded under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme, and was implemented by ADRA Japan, an international NGO, in collaboration with its local partner NGO, ADRA Nepal.
    ADRA also renovated and upgraded the health posts and carried out master training of trainers courses for medical staffs.
    Medical Attachè of the Japanese embassy, Dr. Shimizu Atsumi attended the handover ceremony.
    At the ceremony, Dr. Shimizu remarked that the health posts and medical equipment would be used to improve the health of women and children.

