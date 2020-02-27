  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Lobbying for Governor begins

  Published on: February 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 February : As the tenure of Governor of  Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal is coming to an end on March 17, aspirants have intensifed their lobbying and are doing their best to ensure their stake to the post. The incumbent  Deputy Governors Chinta Mani Siwakoti is tt the top list who has not publicly come up for the post but informally he has been lobbying even with th Prime Minister. Another Deputy Governor Shiva Raj Shrestha; former Deputy Governor and currently Chief Executive Officer of Investment Board Nepal Maha Prasad Adhikari; Central bank’s board member Subodh Kumar Karna; and former finance secretary Rajan Khanal, among others, are seen as the top contenders for the new leadership at the Nepal Rastra Bank, according to media reports. 

