MCC’s fate becomes further uncertain

By Our Reporter

After the task force formed on the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Nepal submitted its report that the much-hyped grant agreement with the United States of America should not be implement as it was agreed upon, the fate of the MCC has been further uncertain.

The Task Force said it found the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) – a bilateral US foreign aid agency established by the US Congress during George Bush administration in 2004 – had links with the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

“The grant agreement must not be executed in Nepal without changing some of the provisions as it can be counterproductive in for the country,” said the leader of the task force and Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal after submitting its report to the chairmen duo—KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) last week.

It had Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee Member Bhim Rawal as the members.

Although the MCA agreement does not mention about the IPS and has no clear links with the latter, the task force has found it dubious as various US leaders and senior military officers had mentioned its links with the controversial US Policy called IPS which allegedly aims at containing China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Signed in 2017 after many years’ effort and meeting the MCC criteria for democracy and development, the MCA is supposed to bring US$500 million which would be used in constructing the cross-border electricity transmission lines and upgrading the strategic roads.

Now many NCP leaders are arguing that the MCC should be implemented only after amending some of its provisions but the Americans outright rejected any amendment.