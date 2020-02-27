  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal Army owes Rs 250 million to the labourers !

  Published on: February 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 February: Ten months have elapsed since the quake-damaged building of the Nepal Army’s headquarters was rebuilt, but the labourers who shed their sweats for the construction of the building have not got their payment yet. Altogether 20 labourers have begun staging a sit-in protest since Thursday at the Nepal Army’s headquarters at Bhadrakali demanding their wages. Ramesh Siwakoti, one of the participants of the stage-in, shared that they are due to receive Rs 250 million as their wage.

