  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

NMB launches multiple schemes to attract more clients

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    NMB Bank has introduced enhanced variants to its popular payroll accounts — NMB Talab Khata and NMB Super Talab Khata. The new variants have been introduced which offers total insurance coverage of up to Rs 1.8 million, according to a press release. Under the new product variant ‘NMB Premium Talab Khata’ customers are provided with accidental death insurance coverage of up to Rs one million and coverage of 18 critical illness of up to Rs 500,000, whereas under ‘NMB Premium Super Talab Khata’ customers are benefited with accidental death insurance coverage of up to Rs one million and coverage of 18 critical illness of up to Rs 700,000 and medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 100,000. Customers can open these accounts at zero minimum balance requirement.

