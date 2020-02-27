  • Thursday 27th February 2020
People's Review

PM Oli alone in party secretariat

  • Published on: February 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become alone in the party secretariat as the secretariat recommended the government to nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

    The proposal was made by party’s executive chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and supported by all the members attended the meeting on Wednesday.

    The proposal was made with the plan of widening distance between Oli and Gautam and bringing Gautam in the camp developed against Oli. Of late, Madhav Nepal, JN Khanal, Pushpakamal Dahal and Bamdev Gautam have developed a front against Oli in the party secretariat.

    The proposal was also supported by party general secretary Bishni Poudel, which has created trouble for Oli.

    Oli is in a mood to give continue to Ubraj Khatiwada as the finance minister even by re-nominating him as the NA member.

    Oli, who had remained silent in the meeting, has declined to implement the party secretariat’s recommendation.

    To recall, Gautam was defeated the election to the post of the member of parliament.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Lobbying for Governor begins
    Lobbying for Governor begins
    Nepal Army owes Rs 250 million to the labourers !
    Nepal Army owes Rs 250 million to the labourers !
    Deuba denies the deal
    Deuba denies the deal
    Policy corruption thriving in “new Nepal”
    Policy corruption thriving in “new Nepal”
    PM Oli’s right hand Gokul Banskota resigns on commission row
    PM Oli’s right hand Gokul Banskota resigns on commission row
    PM’s lavish birthday celebrations irk public
    PM’s lavish birthday celebrations irk public
    Chinese visa through CVAC only, visa fees inclines
    Chinese visa through CVAC only, visa fees inclines
    MCC’s fate becomes further uncertain
    MCC’s fate becomes further uncertain
    Republic of Crimea as the part of Russia
    Republic of Crimea as the part of Russia
    Govt mulling over restricting overseas trip of persons facing criminal charges
    Govt mulling over restricting overseas trip of persons facing criminal charges

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology