PM Oli alone in party secretariat

Kathmandu, 27 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become alone in the party secretariat as the secretariat recommended the government to nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

The proposal was made by party’s executive chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and supported by all the members attended the meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal was made with the plan of widening distance between Oli and Gautam and bringing Gautam in the camp developed against Oli. Of late, Madhav Nepal, JN Khanal, Pushpakamal Dahal and Bamdev Gautam have developed a front against Oli in the party secretariat.

The proposal was also supported by party general secretary Bishni Poudel, which has created trouble for Oli.

Oli is in a mood to give continue to Ubraj Khatiwada as the finance minister even by re-nominating him as the NA member.

Oli, who had remained silent in the meeting, has declined to implement the party secretariat’s recommendation.

To recall, Gautam was defeated the election to the post of the member of parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service