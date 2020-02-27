PM Oli’s right hand Gokul Banskota resigns on commission row

By Our Reporter

Gokul Baskota has resigned from the post of Minister for Communication and Information Technology last week following the leakage of an audio in which he is heard asking for a commission of Rs.700 million in the procurement of security printing press.

Hours after an audio recording of a conversation between him and a local agent of Swiss Company leaked, and the people criticised him strongly in social sites, he tendered his resignation.

Baskota was very close to PM Oli, so he was given the portfolio of the communication ministry and the responsibility of the government spokesperson. He used to stand as a shield to PM Oli and defend every act of the PM and government. Although he was quite unpopular in the media fraternity due to his harsh words against journalists and the Media Bill he tabled, he was enjoying full power in the backing of PM. But his downfall became inevitable after his corrupt nature was exposed though the audio tape.

Moreover, Baskota, who used to teach journalists in his every speech was also heard using four-letter words in the audio.

In the two-and-a-half-minute long audio conversation leaked by an online, the minister and agent Bijaya Prakash Mishra are heard trying to negotiate to divide the commission of Rs 700 million in the ratio of 70:30 between the minister and Mishra.

Since questions have been raised about me, I inform that I tender my resignation to the prime minister on moral grounds,” Baskota tweeted announcing his resignation.