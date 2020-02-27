PM’s lavish birthday celebrations irk public

By Our Reporter

The way Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli celebrated his 69th birthday on Sunday drew severe criticism not only from the public but also from within the ruling party. The people looked angrier when he cut a cake of the shape of Nepal in his home village in Terhathum. The social sites and the media outlets were full of criticism.

The cake with a shape of Nepal was flown to Terhathum by the owner of Yeti Holdings, whom the government has been favoring.

The birthday the communist PM marked was in no way less lavish than the kings. He flew to the village where he was born in, with his wife and father in an Army helicopter. Three other choppers followed him and dozens of motor reached near his home carrying hundreds of government and party functionaries.

Besides cutting cake, he distributed warm clothes to elderly and notebooks to the students who reached the venue riding tractors.

Aathrai rural municipality where Oli’s ancestral home is had given a public holiday to mark the PM’s birthday.

The lavish birthday held two days after Oil’s close minister, Gokul Baskota, resigned, pushed the PM in a defensive position. The birthday became not only a talk of the town but an issue in parliament. NC lawmakers on Tuesday heavily criticised the birthday style.

Public termed the birthday as too extravagant and unnecessary.