Pokhrel makes public property of Nepal Trust

By Our Reporter

The Office of Nepal Trust Tuesday made public facts about its property located across the country and its management.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokhrel released a book consisting of the factual record of the Trust’s property and its management, solely to pacify the criticism drawn on government for giving lands of the Trust to Yeti Holdings.

DPM Pokhrel, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of Nepal Trust, informed that the trust currently owned 21,562.25 ropanis of land in different 12 districts of the country.

He informed that the trust has cash assets worth NRs. 780.98 million, USD 148,581 and Sterling Pound 50,124. Similarly, the trust also owns 533,244 unit shares of Nabil Bank, 30,720 of Hotel Dela Annapurna and 6,750 unit shares of the erstwhile Nepal Industrial Development Corporation.

The property of former King Birendra Shah and his family members was transferred to the Trust.

DPM Pokhrel said that the Office of Nepal Trust was managing the properties of the trust transparently.

He said that Gokarna Forest Resort, the Kathmandu Plaza building of Kamaladi, the building occupied by Standard Chartered Bank in Lazimpat, Business Park building at Teku, the land occupied by new business complex built at Durbar Marga and Soaltee Outer Complex at Tahachal were leased for a long time, he informed.

Similarly, the Trust has given the property of additional four places to different institutions in a short term lease.

DPM Pokhrel said that around 174 ropanis of the Trust’s land was found transferred to individuals’ names, mostly tenants.

The lands of Matatirtha, Thankot, Satungal and Balaju of Kathmandu were transferred in the names of individuals as per a Cabinet decision in 2012.

As per the facts included in the book, while leasing the properties of the Trust for their utilization, all due processes were followed.