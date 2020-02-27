BY BABUKAJI SHRESTHA

In March 2020, Russia is celebrating the 6th anniversary of the return of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation.

In this regard, it need to pay due attention to the historical processes that have accompanied the Russian Crimea since ancient times.

First, the Russian Crimea begins with the distant 960-th year, when the Khaganate was defeated, and the Khazar possessions were subordinated to the old Russian state. Then in 1768, during the reign of the all-Russian Empress Catherine II the great, a fierce struggle with Turkey for the right to have access to the Black Sea began, which ended in 1783 with the annexation of the Crimea to the Russian Empire.

Secondly, if we recall the history of the RSFSR and the USSR, and also pay attention to the legal status and percentage of the population living in the multi-ethnic Crimean ASSR, namely, in 1939, the population of the Crimean ASSR was 1 million 126 thousand people (49.6 % Russian, 19.4% Crimean Tatars, 13.7 % Ukrainians, 5.8 % Jews, 4.5 % Germans), many questions will disappear by themselves.

In addition, in April 1954, the Crimean region was transferred to the Ukrainian SSR with the following wording: “Given the common economy, territorial proximity and close economic and cultural ties between the Crimean region and the Ukrainian SSR”. Sevastopol in 1954 was not formally transferred to the Ukrainian SSR as part of the Crimean region, since 1948 it was a city of Republican subordination of the RSFSR. As follows from the above, Sevastopol has never been transferred to Ukraine and, in fact, has been occupied since 1991.

It is also worth noting that there are Turkish, French, English, Italian and Russian cemeteries on the territory of Crimea, where the victims of past wars are buried, but, de facto, there is no Ukrainian cemetery. This indicates that the state of Ukraine has never had anything to do with the tragic history of Crimea.

It should be concluded that historically, for many centuries, the Crimea has always been Russian, and even if you plunge into the history is not deep, any person will lose all doubts about this.

In 1954, according to the desire of N. S. Khrushchev, Crimea was unexpectedly transfered to the Ukraine. It need to recall that Khrushchev was an ethnic Ukrainian, as well as due to the need to strengthen his political power in Ukraine. At that time he experienced a lack of trust among members of the party elite, in order to strengthen their positions, decided to present the Ukraine such a “gift”.

By 1959, the Crimeans were: Russians-858,000, Ukrainians-268,000, Jews-26,000. Lived there and a lot of other nationalities.

In December 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, a referendum was held on the Peninsula and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was formed, but no one paid attention to the results of the will of the former Soviet people and Crimea was left as part of an independent Ukraine.

The first President of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin, did not raise the issue of the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation, as it has been for many hundreds of years.

However, historical intricacies are often unpredictable and in this regard, in order to avoid falsification of history and substitution of concepts, it should be noted that Crimea has historically never belonged to Ukraine, no annexation, and even more so occupation by the Russian Federation, unlike Ukraine, has never been. Crimea and Sevastopol became Russian regions again after a referendum held on 16 March, 2014, in which the majority of residents voted for joining Russia. Reunification with Russia was supported by 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents.