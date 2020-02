By Our Reporter

Sunrise Bank Ltd has announced “Sunrise Easy SME Loan” scheme specially targeting those small scale businessmen having knowledge, skill, capability and industrial skill but facing scarcity of capital.

Under the scheme, those applicants will get loan within 24 hours of submission of necessary documents.

Under his scheme, the clients can get upto 10 million rupees at concessional rate. Also, the Bank is going to consider on collator as well.