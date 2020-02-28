  • Friday 28th February 2020
Cricketer Paras Khadka chose to ride XUV 300

  • Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu 28 February: Paras Khadka the most talked Nepalese cricketer in the country and former captain of the Nepalese cricket team has been appointed Brand Ambassador for Agni Group, the main authorized distributor of Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles in Nepal.

    Executive Director of the Agni Group Arjun Sharma announced this collaboration and handed over a key of Global NCAP’s First Ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award winning vehicle XUV 300 to Khadka.

    All-rounder Khadka is a right-handed batsman, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, and an occasional off break bowler, has expressed his happiness for being appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Agni Incorporated. Hestated to the media that “I always had very good relations with the company and was already a brand promoter of bike under group distributorship. My association with the Agni Group goes long back from 2006-7 in which we share a very healthy relationship as everyone maintained the professional and personal balance, I am very pleased with this collaboration”. He further said that “SUVs are always in my priority list due to my profession where I had to carry extra weight along with me where ever I go. Therefore, I only look for safety, comfort and reliability when it comes to vehicle and I am extremely delighted to have one of the safest and luxurious five star rated “XUV 300” a SUV of Mahindra”. He also expressed his gratitude to Agni Group for the XUV 300.

    Earlier, on May 24 2019, Agni Group also had appointed former Miss Nepal Ms. Shrinkhala Khatiwada as their Brand Ambassador for 3 years and additionally Agni Group also announced Paras Khadka as their Ambassador for 2 years.

    At the program, media personalities/journalist from various media, Senior Directors of Agni Group, the Company Secretary Durga Prasad Acharya, Deputy Director Bardan Basnet former Miss Nepal and Agni Group’s current Brand Ambassador Shrinkhala Khatiwada were present.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

