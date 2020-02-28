  • Friday 28th February 2020
People's Review

Foreign Secretary urges to invest in Nepal

  Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February : Foreign Secretary  Shanker Das Bairagi has  held a meeting with  Khalid Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Assistant Under-Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi shedding light on Nepal’s historic political transformation, political stability achieved with formation of a stable Government and the priority given to economic transformation by the Government. He urged  him to motivate business community of his country to invest in Nepal.

    He highlighted the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ and the efforts made by the Government towards realizing this aspiration. In this context, he specifically mentioned conducive environment created in Nepal for foreign investment through wide ranging and substantive reforms in policy, legal and administrative fields, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

