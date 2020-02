Kathmandu, 28 February : The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested headmaster Narendra Bahadur Malla at Bhairav Secondary School in Naumule Rural Municipality-1 of Dailekh district with Rs 30,000. According to CIAA, he had demanded bribe from teachers for providing salary and festival bonus.The anti-graft body has initiated further investigation into it.

