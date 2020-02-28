Infrastructure tax will not hike petro-products’ price: Finance Ministry

Kathmandu, 28 February: The government’s recent decision to increase infrastructure tax by double won’t increase price of petro-products, said the Finance Ministry.

The ministry has stated that the decision will not affect the consumer price of petrol and diesel.

The Ministry has issued a statement clarifying it.

The government, on 27 February, had made 10 rupees per litre of petrol and diesel from existing 5 rupees.

People’s News Monitoring Service