Infrastructure tax will not hike petro-products’ price: Finance Ministry

    • Kathmandu, 28 February: The government’s recent decision to increase infrastructure tax by double won’t increase price of petro-products, said the Finance Ministry.

    The ministry has stated that the decision will not affect the consumer price of petrol and diesel.

    The Ministry has issued a statement clarifying it.

    The government, on 27 February, had made 10 rupees per litre of petrol and diesel from existing 5 rupees.

