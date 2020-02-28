  • Friday 28th February 2020
Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari

  • Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February :  The first military hospital  has come into operation in Itahari  from today. Chief of the Army Staff   Purna Chandra Thapa  inaugurated the  hospital constructed in the premises of East Division Headquarters of Nepal Army. The hospital is financed by Army Welfare Fund. It  is the third  military hospital outside Kathmandu.

    The construction of the 50-bed military hospital was started on 1 January 2017 and was accomplished on 1 December 2018. The hospital, spanned around 30 thousand square meters of area, is the project of Rs. 160 million.

