Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari

Kathmandu, 28 February : The first military hospital has come into operation in Itahari from today. Chief of the Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated the hospital constructed in the premises of East Division Headquarters of Nepal Army. The hospital is financed by Army Welfare Fund. It is the third military hospital outside Kathmandu.

The construction of the 50-bed military hospital was started on 1 January 2017 and was accomplished on 1 December 2018. The hospital, spanned around 30 thousand square meters of area, is the project of Rs. 160 million.

People’s News Monitoring Service