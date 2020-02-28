Nation may face MRP scarcity

Kathmandu, 28 February: At the stock of the machine readable passport (MRP) has left 592000 copies only, the country may face passport scarcity due to the government indecision in printing passport on time.

Out of the total stock, only 160 copies of passports can be used for the commoners. The remaining 32 thousand copies are for the use of diplomatic and official passport, according to Ramkaji Khadka, director general, Passport Department.

The government, with the decision of introducing E-passport, had already called a tender but t was cancelled after Prime Minister Oli’s direct intervention.

The government plan was to install a French security printing press and print passport by itself. However, the plan to import the security press has been derailed due to the suspect of huge amount of commission deal on it.

People’s News Monitoring Service