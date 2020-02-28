NC begins distribution and renewal of active membership

Kathmandu, 28 February: The Nepali Congress (NC) has launched the distribution of new active party membership and renewal of existing ones from today in view of its upcoming 14th General Convention.According to the party source, the House of Representatives regional working committees are responsible for undertaking the distribution of new membership and the district working committees are assigned to renew the active membership in accordance with the party’s statute.

So far, the number of party’s active members who are held important in the party organisations is around 500 thousand at home and abroad.The party central working committee meeting on February 12 had agreed to allocate maximum 50 percent of the number of existing active membership to new active members.

People’s News Monitoring Service