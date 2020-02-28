Nepal advises PM Oli to follow party recommendation

Kathmandu, 28 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a meeting with party leader Madhav Nepal in Baluatar following the party secretariat decision to nominate Bamdev Gautam as the member to the National Assembly.

Oli, after the secretariat meeting, had remarked that he was not going to implement the party decision expressing his desire to continue finance minister Ubraj Khatiwada.

Nepal, however, has warned to PM Oli saying that such an attitude would invite anarchism in the party which would not benefit Oli.

Nepal suggested that after nominating Gautam to NA, the party could think about the fate of Khatiwada.

Khatiwada’s tenure as the NA member is going to end this week, however, he can continue as the minister for next six months.

People’s News Monitoring Service