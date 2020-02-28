NIBL launches multiple offers

Kathmandy, 28 February : On the occasion of Nepal Investment Bank’s 34th Anniversary, a blood donation program was organized in association with Nepal Red Cross Society to give the gift of life commemorating the values of the organization.

The bank has also launched two offers in appreciation of their clients, which is also a part of their organizational value; to celebrate and provide utmost service to their customers. The first offer is a 34% cashback of up to NPR 3,400.00 in Visa Domestic Debit/Credit Card and Mastercard Domestic Debit Card transactions for the anniversary day, February 26, 2020. The second offer provides a Helicopter trip to Gosaikunda with an EMI of NPR 3,400.00 for 6 months to its Visa Credit Card Holders, making a helicopter ride to the pilgrimage site accessible to each and every customer and staff of the bank, thus, fostering domestic tourism. The EMI package will be available starting from the anniversary day till March end 2020.

On this occasion, the bank launched their 2nd Comic book for children titled “A Visit to the Zoo”, whereby the bank focuses on the need of financial and technological awareness with a cultural as well as civic development from an early age.

Preservation of art, culture and heritage is one of the core values of the organization that NIBL has been strongly pursuing over the years and will continue to do so in years to come.

People’s News Monitoring Service