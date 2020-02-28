NMB’s 164th branch in Rolpa stats operation

Kathmandu, 28 February : NMB Bank has commenced operation of its 164th branch in Madi of Rolpa district. The branch was formally inaugurated jointly by Barsaman Pun, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation and Pawan Kumar Golyan, Chairman, NMB Bank.

In its 24 years of operation, the Bank has continuously endeavored to provide the best of banking services through product innovation and the new branch in Rolpa is in alignment with the Bank’s objective of providing access to finance amongst the masses in semi urban and rural areas to achieve its goal of sustainable banking.

People’s News Monitoring Service