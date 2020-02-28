  • Friday 28th February 2020
People's Review

Oli defends Baskota's misconduct

  Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February :Prime Minister Khadga  Oli has remarked that audio of former Communications Minister Gokul Baskota bargaining for a commission was not a strong proof to indict him for corruption. Speaking at Bagmati-level cadres’ training yesterday, hesaid that the authenticity of the audio in which the former minister is heard bargaining for Rs 70 million commission over procurement of security press is yet to be proven.“It is being investigated if the audio can be taken as proof or not. It is yet to be proven that he had demanded a bribe,” he said  adding , “If proven guilty, he will face action.”

