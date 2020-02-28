Oli defends Baskota’s misconduct

Kathmandu, 28 February :Prime Minister Khadga Oli has remarked that audio of former Communications Minister Gokul Baskota bargaining for a commission was not a strong proof to indict him for corruption. Speaking at Bagmati-level cadres’ training yesterday, hesaid that the authenticity of the audio in which the former minister is heard bargaining for Rs 70 million commission over procurement of security press is yet to be proven.“It is being investigated if the audio can be taken as proof or not. It is yet to be proven that he had demanded a bribe,” he said adding , “If proven guilty, he will face action.”

People’s News Monitoring Service