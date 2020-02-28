  • Friday 28th February 2020
People's Review

Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion

  • Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and party leader Madhav Nepal held three-hour-long meeting at Baluatar this afternoon. The meeting was aimed at finding middle path in resolving the ongoing dispute between the Nepal Communist Party and government. However, the meeting ended without conclusion.

    Earlier this morning, party’s executive chairman Pushpakalmal Dahal’s group – Nepal, JN Khanal, Bamdev Goutam – had held a meeting at Dahal’s residence in Khumaltar to find a middle-path.

    The meeting had developed a proposal that the government should nominate Gautam as the NA member and Ubaraj Khatiwada would continue as the finance minister as well.

    However, during the meeting between Oli and Nepal, Oli discarded this proposal.

    Meanwhile, the PM’s foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai had remarked today that the government is not compelled to follow the party recommendation.

    These incidents have indicated that NCP has fallen into a deep crisis.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion
    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion
    Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari
    Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari
    RPP launching programmes to restore Hindu State
    RPP launching programmes to restore Hindu State
    Over 240,000 smart driving licenses printed
    Over 240,000 smart driving licenses printed
    Prachanda vows to implement Secretariat decision
    Prachanda vows to implement Secretariat decision
    NC begins distribution and renewal of active membership
    NC begins distribution and renewal of active membership
    Cricketer Paras Khadka chose to ride XUV 300
    Cricketer Paras Khadka chose to ride XUV 300
    Infrastructure tax will not hike petro-products’ price: Finance Ministry
    Infrastructure tax will not hike petro-products’ price: Finance Ministry
    Foreign Minister Gyawali returns home
    Foreign Minister Gyawali returns home
    Kashmir needs UN intervention
    Kashmir needs UN intervention

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology