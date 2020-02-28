  • Friday 28th February 2020
Over 240,000 smart driving licenses printed

  Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February: More than 240,000 smart driving licenses have been printed so far as part of the government’s drive to issue around 800,000 licenses for the time being. The Department of Transport Management  (DoTM)targets the printing of the remaining cards by mid-July as printing is ongoing by operating the high capacity mass printer in three shifts.

    More than 150,000 smart cards are being printed on average on a monthly basis. If the pace continues in such a way, the printing will complete by mid-July. Three old printers and the mass printer are being used to print the licenses, according to the DoTM.

