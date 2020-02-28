  • Friday 28th February 2020
Prachanda vows to implement Secretariat decision

  Published on: February 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 February : Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has clarified that the Prime Minister and party chair KP Sharma Oli will follow the party secretariat meeting decision of recommending its vice chair Gautam as a member of the National Assembly (NA).

    The NCP on Wednesday had decided to nominate its vice-chairman Bamdev Gautam as a member of the NA.Prachanda added that the Party’s central secretariat meeting chaired by the chairmen duo Oli and Dahal had recommended to the government to nominate leader Gautam as the NA member therefore the decision will be implemented at any cost.

    Talking briefly to media in Bharatpur Chitwan, today, chairman Prachanda added that he could not imagine that the PM will not implement the decision. He further said that the party can take appropriate decision regarding Finance Minister  Yubraj Khatiwada.On another note, Dahal denied that he  had a dinner meeting industrialists  to change Finance Minister. He said, ‘it is baseless and guided by vested interest.’

    People’s News Monitoring Service

