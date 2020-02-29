  • Sunday 1st March 2020
People's Review

Debt-ridden NA taking 23 persons to Japan junket

  Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February: The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the national flag carrier that is in deep debt is flying to Japan on Monday carrying 23 persons without charging them a single penny. Interestingly, those who have been selected to travel to Japan are not related to NA and their junket is unjustifiable. According to media reports, NA is has made all arrangements for their travel including visa, accommodation and all other expenses. They are even being paid per diems in foreign currency. Those who are travelling to Japan include parliamentarians, journalists close to ruling party and its cadre, among others.

