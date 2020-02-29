NC leaders get party responsibility

Kathmandu, 29 February: Nepali Congress has extended its party central committee by nominating a few invitees CC members. They are: Gopal Basnet, Jhapa; Sudhir Siwakoti, Jhapa; Manohar Shrestha, Dhankuta.

Likewise, the party has given responsibility of publicity department to Bishwoprakash Sharma, organization department to Gopalman Shrestha, public relations department to Gobinda Bhattrai, Tarai Madhesh department to Ajaya Chaurashiya, and Tarun (youth) department to Shankar Bhandari.

People’s News Monitoring Service