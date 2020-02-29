  • Saturday 29th February 2020
NC leaders get party responsibility

  Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February: Nepali Congress has extended its party central committee by nominating a few invitees CC members. They are: Gopal Basnet, Jhapa; Sudhir Siwakoti, Jhapa; Manohar Shrestha, Dhankuta.

    Likewise, the party has given responsibility of publicity department to Bishwoprakash Sharma, organization department to Gopalman Shrestha, public relations department to Gobinda Bhattrai, Tarai Madhesh department to Ajaya Chaurashiya, and Tarun (youth) department to Shankar Bhandari.

