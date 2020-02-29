Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces

Kathmandu, 29 February : Nepali Congress (NC) has expanded its Central Working Committee (CWC) by inducting three new members.The three new central members of the party are Gopal Basnet and Sudhir Shiwakoti of Jhapa and Manahor Narayan Shrestha of Dhankuta.

According to press release issued by the party, tSpokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Publicity Department and Gopalman Shrestha has been appointed Chief of Organizational Department.Similarly, Govinda Bhattarai will head the Public Relations Department of the party, Ajay Chaurasiya Tarai Madhes Department and Shankar Bhandari will head Tarun Department.

People’s News Monitoring Service