  • Sunday 1st March 2020
People's Review

Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces

  • Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February : Nepali Congress (NC) has expanded its Central Working Committee (CWC) by inducting three new members.The three new central members of the party are Gopal Basnet and Sudhir Shiwakoti of Jhapa and Manahor Narayan Shrestha of Dhankuta.

    According to press release issued by  the party, tSpokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Publicity Department and Gopalman Shrestha has been appointed Chief of Organizational Department.Similarly, Govinda Bhattarai will head the Public Relations Department of the party, Ajay Chaurasiya Tarai Madhes Department and Shankar Bhandari will head Tarun Department.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces
    Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces
    Debt-ridden NA taking 23 persons to Japan junket
    Debt-ridden NA taking 23 persons to Japan junket
    NC leaders get party responsibility
    NC leaders get party responsibility
    Government scraps visit Nepal campaign
    Government scraps visit Nepal campaign
    When police officer beats up woman….
    When police officer beats up woman….
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !
    “Nepal’s new map to be released soon”
    “Nepal’s new map to be released soon”
    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion
    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology