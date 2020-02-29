  • Saturday 29th February 2020
People's Review

"Nepal's new map to be released soon"

  Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February: Land Management and Poverty Eradication Minister Padmakumari Aryal said that new map of Nepal will be released soon.

    At a press conference organized to inform about her ministry’s achievements in two years, she said that a technical team constituted to advice on the map has already submitted its report and currently Survey Department’s special team is studying on the map, which is at the final stage.

    She also informed that the government is to form a commission to address problems related to unplanned settlement and landless people.

     People’s News Monitoring Service

