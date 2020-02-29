WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !

Kathmandu, 29 February : The Intensive Care Unit of the Nawalpur snakebite treatment centre at ward no. 1 of Lalbandi municipality of Sarlahi district has been out of service due to lack of doctors, despite it is well- equipped.The ICU along with the ventilator was established almost eight months ago at the total cost of Rs. 3 million. The government of State no 2 had provided support to the establishment of the ICU. The centre was established six years ago, considering the increasing incidents of snake bites in Sarlahi and neighbouring districts. It usually receives 1o to 12 cases in a day during the summer season. It has so far provided treatment to 4,500 patients.

