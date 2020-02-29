When police officer beats up woman….

Kathmandu, 29 February : Nepal Police is back in news for all the wrong reasons: mercilessly beating up a young woman, her toddler wrapped in her arms, and marshalling her out of a posh residence at Bhaisepati recently. As if that was not enough, the police then kept the woman and her toddler in detention at the Metropolitan Police Range all day.

According to a video that went viral on social media today, the young woman is Hima Shrestha. The 34-year-old had her 10-month-old baby locked in her arms when the police batons rained on her. The police officer in uniform is Inspector Devi Prasad Paudel from Metropolitan Police Range, Jawalakhel. According to media reports, Paudel mercilessly thrashed Hima with a baton and then kept her in custody for six hours or so at the police range before releasing her after office hours later in the evening.

People’s News Monitoring Service