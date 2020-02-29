  • Saturday 29th February 2020
People's Review

When police officer beats up woman….

  • Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February : Nepal Police is back in news for all the wrong reasons: mercilessly beating up a young woman, her toddler wrapped in her arms, and marshalling her out of a posh residence at Bhaisepati recently. As if that was not enough, the police then kept the woman and her toddler in detention at the Metropolitan Police Range all day.
    According to a video that went viral on social media today, the young woman is Hima Shrestha. The 34-year-old had her 10-month-old baby locked in her arms when the police batons rained on her. The police officer in uniform is Inspector Devi Prasad Paudel from Metropolitan Police Range, Jawalakhel. According to media reports, Paudel mercilessly thrashed Hima with a baton and then kept her in custody for six hours or so at the police range before releasing her after office hours later in the evening.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    When police officer beats up woman….
    When police officer beats up woman….
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !
    “Nepal’s new map to be released soon”
    “Nepal’s new map to be released soon”
    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion
    Oli-Nepal talks ends without conclusion
    Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari
    Military hospital comes into operation in Ithari
    RPP launching programmes to restore Hindu State
    RPP launching programmes to restore Hindu State
    Over 240,000 smart driving licenses printed
    Over 240,000 smart driving licenses printed
    Prachanda vows to implement Secretariat decision
    Prachanda vows to implement Secretariat decision

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology