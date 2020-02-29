  • Saturday 29th February 2020
People's Review

Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation

  • Published on: February 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 February : The students and other people kept in Kharipati quarantine since 16 February after their evacuation from Wuhan of China, the epicenter of COVID-19, would return home on 17th day of their isolation.

    A total of 175 students have been staying in the buildings of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) at Kharipati while 18 people including pilots and crew members of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) kept at Drinking Water Training Centre Office, Nagarkot have completed 13 days of quarantine on Friday.According to Ministry of Health and Population,  no one was detected with coronavirus pneumonia during the sample tests conducted on 16 February and the final tests would be conducted again by collecting the swab sample of throat and nose today.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

