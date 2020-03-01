Government to maintain high alert on coronavirus

Kathmandu, 1 March: After World Health Organisation enlisted Nepal among the high risk countries of coronavirus epidemic, the government has decided to remain on high alert.

A meeting of the ministers and senior officials and senior security personnel held on Saturday at Baluatar chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has constituted a high-level coordination committee under the convenorship of DPM and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel.

Prime Minister Oli has given instruction to the committee to manage equipment and medical officers at the Tribhuvan International Airport and conducting compulsory medical test of all the passengers arrived from air route.

He has also asked the committee to manage necessary medical equipments and medicines to fight against coronavirus.

Oli has also instructed for conducting medical test to those arriving Nepal in border points via land route.

People’s News Monitoring Service