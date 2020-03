Kathmandu, 1 March : The meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to recall Nepali Ambassador to China Lila Mani Poudyel and recommend former minister for Foreign Affairs Mahindra Bahadur Pandey as a new envoy to Beijing. Pandey was recommended for China during KP Oli’s first stint but his government collapsed with the formation of new coalition government of erstwhile Maoist and Nepali Congress that barred Pandey from taking the ambassadorial assignment.

People’s News Monitoring Service