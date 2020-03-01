  • Sunday 1st March 2020
Hailstones damages winter crop Doti

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March : A sudden hailstorm in Purbichauki of the Doti district on Saturday evening has damaged winter crops. Wheat, barley, mustard and vegetables crops have been damaged causing huge loss to the farmers. According to  Purbichauki rural municipality.The actual loss from the hailstones is yet to be calculated but the around 30 minutes of sudden snowfall damaged vegetation completely. And, it was just about time to harvest the crops.Meanwhile, the  District Administration Office has stated that information is being gathered about the damaged caused by hailstorm in Purbichauki and other areas.

