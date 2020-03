Kathmandu, 1 March : ‘Heritage March-2020’ is going to be organised for the first time with an objective of developing Madhyapurthimi area as the domestic and foreign tourism destination. Osla Nepal with the support of Madhyapurthimi municipality and collaboration of Nepal Tourism Board is organising the heritage march from March 14 under the slogan ‘Our Heritages, Our Recognition’ on the occasion of Visit Nepal Year-2020.

