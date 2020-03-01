  • Sunday 1st March 2020
High-level committee to contain deadly coronavirus

  Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March : The government has expressed deep concerns regarding the widespread coronavirus infection and assured it would adopt serious caution and preventive measures against it. According to media reports, Prime Minister KP  Oli  has formed a high-level committee led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwor Pokharel to discuss the prevention and precaution measures against the widespread virus. He has urged the committee to take necessary measures contain the deadly disease. After the reports of the virus spreading across Europe and the Middle East, where many Nepalis live, the World Health Organisation has also put Nepal in the high-risk zone.

