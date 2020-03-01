M.R. Josse’s “Nepal’s Quest for Survival” released

Kathmandu, 27 February: “Nepal’s Quest for Survival in a Challenging Geopolitical Setting” authored by senior journalist and former diplomat M. R. Josse launched today amidst a function held today.

Former vice chairman of the National Planning Commission Dr Gunanidhi Sharma released the book at a seminar widely participated by Kathmandu academicians, former diplomats and senior journalists, among others.

Commenting on the book, former foreign secretary and ambassador Dr Madan Bhattarai said that Josse has nicely presented affairs related to Nepal’s foreign policy, international, as well as domestic politics.

Bhattarai apprised Josse for describing in detail on Nepal’s election as the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council decades ago and 2006 fiasco.

He, however, suggested that it would be beautiful if Josse had included MCC, BRI and other recent developments in his book.

Bhattarai finally remarked that Nepal has become a global laboratory of politics and foreign affairs.

Kedar Bhakta Shrestha, former ambassador, noted that Josse’s book with distinct style of writing gives deep insights on Nepal’s domestic politics and foreign affairs.

He prescribed that the book can be very much useful for students of international affairs, Nepali policy makers, scholars and even the officials in foreign ministry to know about Nepal’s effective foreign policy in the past.

He illustrated the examples that how Nepal was elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two times and how Nepal was selected as the SAARC Secretariat Headquarters.

Another scholar, Professor Dr Khadga KC remarked that the book is essential for the students of international relations, country’s policy makers, foreigners interested to know Nepali politics and foreign affairs.

He said that the book with deep insights on domestic and foreign affairs could be a reference book for all.

People’s News Monitoring Service