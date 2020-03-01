  • Sunday 1st March 2020
Marriage cost for funding scholorship

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1March 1 (RSS): A newly-wed couple has deducted their marriage ceremony expenses to set up a scholarship fund for a school.Tara Sharma of Jaimini municipality-4 and Tirtha Prasad Gautam of Kathekhola rural municipality-7 of Mygdi established a fund of Rs. 111,111 at the Resh Nanthala secondary school in ward no. 7 of Kathekhola rural municipality., according to school administration. The bridegroom is also a former teacher of the school. The fund will be used to provide scholarship to students in the school.

