  • Sunday 1st March 2020
MPs’ absence put off parliament session

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March : The meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) today was put off as it failed to secure a quorum.Nepali Congress (NC)’s parliamentarian Prakash Rashaili expressed his qualm over the presence of  HoR members and drew Speaker’s attention before tabling the proposal seeking deliberation on ‘Nepal Rastra Bank (Third Amendment)-2076 for its consideration. According to Article 94 of the Constitution of Nepal, one-fourth of the HoR members should be present at the meeting to table any proposal or pose any questions for taking decisions on it. The HoR meeting could only muster 54 members while it required at least 69 HoR members to garner a quorum in the meeting. The next meeting is slated for Monday afternoon.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

