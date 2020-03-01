‘No revision, no MCC’

Kathmandu, 1 March : The Chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand has clearly stated that if the United States did not agree to revise the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Nepal would not endorse it. According to him, MCC could be endorsed only as per the recommendations made by the NCP taskforce led by former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal. Not only Prachand but Khanal, Bhim Rawal and some other senior members of estrwhile CPN-Maoist also are for endorsing the MCC only after revising it.

Those NCP leaders who want revision in the MCC say the agreement cannot be adopted in its present form because it undermines Nepal’s sovereignty and independence.



People’s News Monitoring Service