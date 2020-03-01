  • Sunday 1st March 2020
People's Review

NSU demonstrates across the nation

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March : Nepal Student Union (NSU) has demonstrated across the country today, putting forth various demands including withdrawal of price hike on petroleum products and cancellation of 10 per cent tax imposed on books, among others. Action against those involved in corruption and guarantee of election to free student union (FSU) are other demands of the NSU. The NSU demonstrated at the gate of different campuses across the nation including Tri-Chandra, Shankar Dev, Saraswoti, Patan Multiple, Pashupati Multiple of Kathmandu Valley, said NSU’s general secretary Deepak Bhattarai. He further said the incumbent government was not able to carry out activities in favour of the people.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    ‘Heritage March-2020’ from March 14
    ‘Heritage March-2020’ from March 14
    Sans guidelines Tootle, Pathao service continues
    Sans guidelines Tootle, Pathao service continues
    NSU demonstrates across the nation
    NSU demonstrates across the nation
    PM Oli to undergo kidney transplant operation on 4 March
    PM Oli to undergo kidney transplant operation on 4 March
    Jiba Ram Bhandari quits Khabarhub
    Jiba Ram Bhandari quits Khabarhub
    ‘No revision, no MCC’
    ‘No revision, no MCC’
    High-level committee to contain deadly coronavirus
    High-level committee to contain deadly coronavirus
    M.R. Josse’s “Nepal’s Quest for Survival” released
    M.R. Josse’s “Nepal’s Quest for Survival” released
    Marriage cost for funding scholorship
    Marriage cost for funding scholorship
    Hailstones damages winter crop Doti
    Hailstones damages winter crop Doti

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology