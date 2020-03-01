  • Sunday 1st March 2020
People's Review

Oli extends attractive proposal to Nepal

  • Published on: March 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 March: As chairmen duo of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are taking their own stance, the dispute in the party is on.

    Meanwhile, party’s senior leader Madhav Nepal is playing a mediator’s role and trying to consolidate his own group in the party. Both the chairmen have become suspicious from Nepal’s role.

    After return from Sukute on Saturday, party’s executive chairman Pushpakamal Dahal had called Nepal for consultation at his residence in Khumaltar. Earlier to his meeting with Dahal, Nepal took consultation with a dozen of influential leaders in his own group led by Ubraj Gyawali at his residence, according to Reporters’ Nepal.

    Nepal, who is playing a mediator’s role, is not going to take side with any one of the party chairmen.

    However, Nepal is of the view that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

    On the other hand, Oli has not become ready to nominate Gautam to NA, which has intensified dispute between the two chairmen.

    Meanwhile, it is learnt that PM Oli has offered the proposal of making Nepal party chairman from the upcoming national convention of the party.

    However, Nepal has not decided to accept the proposal immediately and stressing on rule of law in functioning of the party and government.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government to maintain high alert on coronavirus
    Government to maintain high alert on coronavirus
    Oli extends attractive proposal to Nepal
    Oli extends attractive proposal to Nepal
    Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces
    Nepali Congress expands CWC adding three new faces
    Debt-ridden NA taking 23 persons to Japan junket
    Debt-ridden NA taking 23 persons to Japan junket
    NC leaders get party responsibility
    NC leaders get party responsibility
    Government scraps visit Nepal campaign
    Government scraps visit Nepal campaign
    When police officer beats up woman….
    When police officer beats up woman….
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Wuhan evacuees to go home after 17 days in isolation
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    Relief support to the fake -paddy seed victim farmers
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !
    WelI-equipped ICU sans doctors !

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology