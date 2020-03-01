Oli extends attractive proposal to Nepal

Kathmandu, 1 March: As chairmen duo of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) are taking their own stance, the dispute in the party is on.

Meanwhile, party’s senior leader Madhav Nepal is playing a mediator’s role and trying to consolidate his own group in the party. Both the chairmen have become suspicious from Nepal’s role.

After return from Sukute on Saturday, party’s executive chairman Pushpakamal Dahal had called Nepal for consultation at his residence in Khumaltar. Earlier to his meeting with Dahal, Nepal took consultation with a dozen of influential leaders in his own group led by Ubraj Gyawali at his residence, according to Reporters’ Nepal.

Nepal, who is playing a mediator’s role, is not going to take side with any one of the party chairmen.

However, Nepal is of the view that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

On the other hand, Oli has not become ready to nominate Gautam to NA, which has intensified dispute between the two chairmen.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that PM Oli has offered the proposal of making Nepal party chairman from the upcoming national convention of the party.

However, Nepal has not decided to accept the proposal immediately and stressing on rule of law in functioning of the party and government.

People’s News Monitoring Service